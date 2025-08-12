SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
