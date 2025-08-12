SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 400.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 162,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 751,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

