SSE PLC (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE PLC (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

SSE Price Performance

SSE Increases Dividend

Shares of SSE stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 310.0%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

