Stephens Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $202.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $221.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Shares of TEAM opened at $159.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.89 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average is $224.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $1,759,766.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,636,733.52. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 103,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,206,394.08. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,493 shares of company stock worth $107,199,260. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,539,875,000 after acquiring an additional 436,541 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 65.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 85.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,797,000 after acquiring an additional 214,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $17,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

