Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.32.

In other i3 Verticals news, CFO Geoffrey C. Smith sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $223,210.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,800. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 112,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

