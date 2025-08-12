Stifel Canada Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

ADE has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

