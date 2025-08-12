Stifel Canada Raises Earnings Estimates for Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.36.

Shares of MFI opened at C$33.37 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$19.61 and a twelve month high of C$33.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total transaction of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$737.24. This trade represents a 99.23% decrease in their position. Insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

