Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$255.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$216.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$216.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$206.03. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$165.88 and a twelve month high of C$234.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

