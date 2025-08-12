Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SMC stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $452.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 26.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,106.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

