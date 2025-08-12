Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUI. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 target price on Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $125.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Jeff Blau acquired 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

