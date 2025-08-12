Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at Desjardins

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.67.

Shares of SLF opened at C$78.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$86.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$65.79 and a 12-month high of C$91.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 80,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.70, for a total transaction of C$7,020,209.60. Also, Director Kevin Strain purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$89.10 per share, with a total value of C$343,035.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,909 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,427. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

