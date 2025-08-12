SurgePays (SURG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 206.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SurgePays to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SURG opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SURG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SurgePays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SurgePays during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 34,091.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Stories

