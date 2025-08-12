Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Surmodics Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.31. Surmodics has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. Analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,440,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

