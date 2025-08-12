Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Uwe Halder Buys 25,000 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) insider Uwe Halder purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($21,490.93).
Synthomer stock opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.80) on Tuesday. Synthomer plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 266 ($3.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.33. The company has a market cap of £97.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current year.
Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.
Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.
