Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $369.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $394.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.39.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $308,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

