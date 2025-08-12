Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 151.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 40,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $1,693,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

