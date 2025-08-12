Taseko Mines Q3 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NYSE:TGB opened at $3.09 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.91 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 998,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 601,684 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

