Taseko Mines Q3 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 1.8%

TSE:TKO opened at C$4.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.45. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Richard James Weymark sold 34,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$166,940.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 35,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$172,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,100 shares of company stock valued at $856,200 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

