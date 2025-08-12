TD Securities Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$5,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5,600.00 to C$5,700.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5,521.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
