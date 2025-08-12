TD Securities Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$5,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5,600.00 to C$5,700.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5,521.43.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSU

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$4,801.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4,888.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4,834.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$3,959.54 and a 1-year high of C$5,300.00. The firm has a market cap of C$72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.