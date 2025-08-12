TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

Emera Stock Down 1.6%

Emera Dividend Announcement

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$65.86 on Monday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.68 and a 52-week high of C$67.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 112.40%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

