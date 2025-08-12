TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$397.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.28. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.31 and a 52 week high of C$16.41.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.39%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

