TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWFree Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.25.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.85.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

