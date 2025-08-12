Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:TGLS opened at $77.10 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

