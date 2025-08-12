Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Tecnoglass Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of NYSE:TGLS opened at $77.10 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Tecnoglass
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tecnoglass
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.