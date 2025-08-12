Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $38.80 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

