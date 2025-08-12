Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Tenaya Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

