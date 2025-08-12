Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a $26.20 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 2.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TME opened at $22.73 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 419,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 239,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 122,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.