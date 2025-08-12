Tenon Medical (TNON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Tenon Medical to post earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 558.92% and a negative net margin of 417.57%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Tenon Medical stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

