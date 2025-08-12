Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Terreno Realty by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 628,065 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,805,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $19,792,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

TRNO opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

