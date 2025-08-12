Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,209,000 after purchasing an additional 484,053 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,799,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 30.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,241 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,745,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,378,000 after purchasing an additional 482,101 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.