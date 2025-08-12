Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. D. Boral Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Tetra Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

TTI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 810,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 299,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

