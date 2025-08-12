The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

