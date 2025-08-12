Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $462.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total value of $3,635,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,340,824.30. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Legacy Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 1,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 25,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,406,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $975,615,000 after buying an additional 88,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

