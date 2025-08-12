TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TIM traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 45005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TIMB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TIM from $19.10 to $23.60 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TIM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TIM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 720.0%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
