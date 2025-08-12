Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
Tokio Marine Stock Up 0.3%
Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
