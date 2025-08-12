Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 0.3%

TKOMY stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.29. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

