Tourmaline Bio (TRML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter.
Tourmaline Bio Price Performance
Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.04. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.
Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio Company Profile
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Bio
- Stock Average Calculator
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.