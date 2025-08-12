Tourmaline Bio (TRML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.04. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.