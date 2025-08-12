Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,218 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof18% compared to the average daily volume of 14,624 put options.

UiPath Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE PATH opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. UiPath's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,180,656. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 508.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

