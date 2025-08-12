Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 444,644 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately23% compared to the typical volume of 361,893 call options.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

