Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 73,757 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof17% compared to the average volume of 62,980 call options.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Trade Desk by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 254,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

