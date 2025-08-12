Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 73,757 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof17% compared to the average volume of 62,980 call options.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Trade Desk by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 254,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
