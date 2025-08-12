Traders Purchase Large Volume of Core Scientific Call Options (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 211,552 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof100% compared to the typical daily volume of 105,558 call options.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 2,953.5% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 323,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 64.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 26.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,466 shares during the period.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

