TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TRU opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,972 shares of company stock valued at $353,549. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

