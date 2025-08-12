Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 35,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

