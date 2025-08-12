Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,142.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 78,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

