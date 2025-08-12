Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.25.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$42.72 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$30.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

