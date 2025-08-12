TSE:OR Q3 EPS Forecast Raised by Raymond James Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$42.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.48. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$22.31 and a 12 month high of C$42.44. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -143.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
