Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $135.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twilio traded as low as $92.56 and last traded at $92.74. 5,283,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,982,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.74.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Twilio by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 84,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

