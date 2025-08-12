Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of UBER opened at $90.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

