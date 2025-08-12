UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,812,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.48% of UGI worth $886,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 36.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.3% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

