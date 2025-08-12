United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UDR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

