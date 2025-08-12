Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $135.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $215.90.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

