Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

NYSE:UHS opened at $171.77 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

